Vero Beach - Austin F. Meeks, age 86, a lifetime resident of Vero Beach went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. Graduating from Vero Beach High School in 1952, he was president of the senior class and won awards in track and field. He then served in the US Army guarding secrets on the White Sands Proving Grounds in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Rachel, for 65 years. Austin was one of the first licensed general contractors in Indian River County. He supervised construction and renovations of John's Island condos and their clubhouse; the Kentucky Club, the Moorings, and many residential homes in Vero Beach.

He brought with him and shared his deep love of Jesus everywhere he went. Austin was well-known for his many hours of volunteering at the Life for Youth Ranch, Gideons International, Missionary Flight International, the Source, missionary trips and many families in the community.

Austin leaves his memories to be cherished by his loving wife of 65 years, Rachel; daughter, Diane Meeks of Vero Beach; son, Don (Jane) Meeks of Vero Beach; son, Maurice Meeks of Vero Beach; daughter, Alice Johnson of Lake Wales; son, Aaron Meeks of Lake Wales; 9 grandchildren: Angela Swarat, Brian (Andrea) Swarat, Eric Meeks, Jeff (Valerie) Girard, Valerie (Shawn) Li, Michelle Meeks, Amber (Kyle) Albritton, Ted (Shirley) Johnson, Christopher Sherman; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings: Betty (Alfred) Tomerlin, Lavelle (Tommy) Graham, Johnny (Andrea) Meeks, Lamar (Mary) Meeks.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pathway Church of God, 1105 58th Avenue Vero Beach, Florida.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
