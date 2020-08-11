1/
Barbara A. Bonnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Bonnell

Stuart - Barbara Bonnell, 84 of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Barbara grew up in Rochester, NY, and was the loving daughter of Frank and Theresa Creamer. She blessed them with the gift of life, and they loved her dearly.

Barbara attended Nazareth Academy and not long after graduation, married her first and only husband Dick Bonnell. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together! Barbara was born with the gift of laughter. She considered her family her greatest blessing and achievement in life. Her loving and intuitive nature made her a friend to many.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dick Bonnell, daughter Kathy Hamilton and her husband Jeff Hamilton; son Richard Bonnell and his wife Gale Bonnell; daughter Donna Roupe and her husband Tim Roupe. Barbara was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Merissa Spear and her husband Cole Spear, Eric Hamilton and his partner David Gaul, Julia Hice and her husband Carter Hice, Rachel Bonnnell, Rachel Lerner and her fiance Marcus Layher, Ryan Lerner, Lindsay Abrams and her husband Ryan, Courtney Roupe, and great-grandchild Noah Hice.

We mourn the loss of this beautiful woman, but celebrate the memory of her life, and her welcomed journey to paradise! May God bless her and keep her, always!

The Bonnell family would like to give special thanks to the folks of Amore' Alzheimer Care, as well as Salerno Bay Rehab for their dedication and loving care to Barbara during the final stages of this terrible disease.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in loving memory of Barbara can be made to the attention of the Director Cynthia DiVincent at Amore' Alzheimer Care, 1634 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.

A memorial Service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved