Barbara A. Bonnell



Stuart - Barbara Bonnell, 84 of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Barbara grew up in Rochester, NY, and was the loving daughter of Frank and Theresa Creamer. She blessed them with the gift of life, and they loved her dearly.



Barbara attended Nazareth Academy and not long after graduation, married her first and only husband Dick Bonnell. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together! Barbara was born with the gift of laughter. She considered her family her greatest blessing and achievement in life. Her loving and intuitive nature made her a friend to many.



She is survived by her loving husband, Dick Bonnell, daughter Kathy Hamilton and her husband Jeff Hamilton; son Richard Bonnell and his wife Gale Bonnell; daughter Donna Roupe and her husband Tim Roupe. Barbara was also blessed with 8 grandchildren: Merissa Spear and her husband Cole Spear, Eric Hamilton and his partner David Gaul, Julia Hice and her husband Carter Hice, Rachel Bonnnell, Rachel Lerner and her fiance Marcus Layher, Ryan Lerner, Lindsay Abrams and her husband Ryan, Courtney Roupe, and great-grandchild Noah Hice.



We mourn the loss of this beautiful woman, but celebrate the memory of her life, and her welcomed journey to paradise! May God bless her and keep her, always!



The Bonnell family would like to give special thanks to the folks of Amore' Alzheimer Care, as well as Salerno Bay Rehab for their dedication and loving care to Barbara during the final stages of this terrible disease.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in loving memory of Barbara can be made to the attention of the Director Cynthia DiVincent at Amore' Alzheimer Care, 1634 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994.



A memorial Service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store