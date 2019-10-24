Services
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
(772) 334-1200
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Jensen Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cullum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Cullum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Cullum Obituary
Barbara A. Cullum

Port St Lucie - Barbara Ann Cullum of Jensen Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice House in Stuart, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Mrs Cullum was preceded in death by her husband Harvey D. Cullum and one son, Jeffery W. Cullum. She is survived by her daughters: Debbi Allen (Odis) of Brownsville, Sandra Gemmer (Ron) of Boynton Beach, FL and two sons: Michael Cullum (Lisa) of Stuart, FL and Harvey S. Cullum (Cindy) of Port St Lucie, FL. Barbara leaves to honor her memory 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Aycock Funeral Home, 950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, 772-334-1200.

Funeral will be Saturday, October 26 with interment immediately following afterward alongside her husband in All Saints Cemetery, Jensen Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now