Barbara A. Cullum
Port St Lucie - Barbara Ann Cullum of Jensen Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice House in Stuart, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Mrs Cullum was preceded in death by her husband Harvey D. Cullum and one son, Jeffery W. Cullum. She is survived by her daughters: Debbi Allen (Odis) of Brownsville, Sandra Gemmer (Ron) of Boynton Beach, FL and two sons: Michael Cullum (Lisa) of Stuart, FL and Harvey S. Cullum (Cindy) of Port St Lucie, FL. Barbara leaves to honor her memory 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Aycock Funeral Home, 950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, 772-334-1200.
Funeral will be Saturday, October 26 with interment immediately following afterward alongside her husband in All Saints Cemetery, Jensen Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019