Barbara Carson
- - Barbara Carson's passing is mourned by her surviving nephews Henry White and Chester White. She was predeceased by nephews Jeffery and Stephen White. December 20, 1920- August 3, 2019. Born in Portland, Oregon to Phelps Carson and Anna Marie Cummings Carson. Sister of Jane White. Graduate Nurse of Roosevelt Hospital in New York. Joined the Army Air force in February 21, 1944. Evacuated U S prisoners of war from the Pacific Theater to Hawaii. Earned a BS degree in Nursing Education from University of Minnesota and a Masters degree in Library Science from Florida State. Retired from USAF as a Lt. Colonel after 22.5 years and served at the Middlebury, CT library for 11 years. Never married and was a faithful member of the Catholic church during her life. Loved playing bridge, reading and beating people at Scrabble but most of all loved her dogs, her angels.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019