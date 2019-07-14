Barbara Dumont MacPherson



Vero Beach - Barbara Dumont MacPherson, aged 102, died peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, surrounded by her four children. She was born on November 18, 1916, in New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late John Stewart and Marianne L. Baker. She grew up in Short Hills, New Jersey, and attended Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard E. Baiter, Frederic Welsh and Gordon MacPherson. She was an active member of the Riomar Country Club for over forty years and was an avid and very accomplished bridge player who struck fear in the hearts of generations of opponents. She is survived by her four children, Richard E. Baiter of Spokane, Washington, Peter B. Baiter of Thessaloniki, Greece, David D. Baiter of Vero Beach, Florida and Barbara (Susie) B. McNair of Salisbury, Maryland. She has ten grandchil-dren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Barbara's life will be held later in the year. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to the VNA Hospice of Vero Beach, Florida, where she was a volunteer for fourteen years. As Barbara said to her good friend Katie Wilson when Katie was nearing the end: "Leave the lights on and the gate open." An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019