Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
For more information about
Barbara Berry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Eloise Berry


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Eloise Berry Obituary
Barbara Eloise Berry

Las Vegas, NV - Barbara Eloise Berry began her journey of life on January 25, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, born to the late Linwood Jarvis and Evelyn Walker. She was the loving wife to the late Roscoe D. Berry, Jr. who passed away in 2007 in Port St Lucie, FL. Barbara transitioned peacefully from this life to the next in the company of her family on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Barbara is survived by her five loving children, Barbara, Robin, Sandy, Tommy & Fred along with their spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister, Judy Shelton. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration October 1 at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel (3888 Workman Mill Rd. Whittier, CA 90601) with viewing from 9:00-11:00am, followed by the service from 11:00am-12:00pm. For the full obituary, visit www.rosehills.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hills Company
Download Now