|
|
Barbara Eloise Berry
Las Vegas, NV - Barbara Eloise Berry began her journey of life on January 25, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, born to the late Linwood Jarvis and Evelyn Walker. She was the loving wife to the late Roscoe D. Berry, Jr. who passed away in 2007 in Port St Lucie, FL. Barbara transitioned peacefully from this life to the next in the company of her family on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.
Barbara is survived by her five loving children, Barbara, Robin, Sandy, Tommy & Fred along with their spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister, Judy Shelton. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration October 1 at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel (3888 Workman Mill Rd. Whittier, CA 90601) with viewing from 9:00-11:00am, followed by the service from 11:00am-12:00pm. For the full obituary, visit www.rosehills.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 29, 2019