Barbara J. Davis



Fort Pierce - Barbara J. Davis, 81, died Sunday July 12, 2020 in her home in Fort Pierce, Fl. She was born in Pahokee, Fl January 13, 1939.



She returned to Fort Pierce in 1989 after retiring from a long career with NYC Transit Authority in New York.



Survivors include son, Dexter Davis of Ft Pierce, stepson, Leon Parris of Ft Pierce; daughters, Karen Davis of Atlanta, Ga and Kimberly Davis of Amityville, NY; brother in law, Thomas Davis of Naples Fl; Sisters in law, Daisy Anderson of North Carolina and Geraldine Gadsden of Immokalee, Fl; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren



Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday July 17 at Stone Bros Funeral Home, Ft Pierce. Walk in visits from 3-5p and drive thru visits 515-7p. A small family only private funeral service 11:00A on Saturday, July 18 At Friendship Missionary Church to be followed by the burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Stone Bros Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store