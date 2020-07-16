1/1
Barbara J. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Davis

Fort Pierce - Barbara J. Davis, 81, died Sunday July 12, 2020 in her home in Fort Pierce, Fl. She was born in Pahokee, Fl January 13, 1939.

She returned to Fort Pierce in 1989 after retiring from a long career with NYC Transit Authority in New York.

Survivors include son, Dexter Davis of Ft Pierce, stepson, Leon Parris of Ft Pierce; daughters, Karen Davis of Atlanta, Ga and Kimberly Davis of Amityville, NY; brother in law, Thomas Davis of Naples Fl; Sisters in law, Daisy Anderson of North Carolina and Geraldine Gadsden of Immokalee, Fl; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren

Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday July 17 at Stone Bros Funeral Home, Ft Pierce. Walk in visits from 3-5p and drive thru visits 515-7p. A small family only private funeral service 11:00A on Saturday, July 18 At Friendship Missionary Church to be followed by the burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Stone Bros Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved