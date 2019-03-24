Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
1454 SW Mapp Rd.
Palm City, FL
Barbara J. Dussey

Barbara J. Dussey Obituary
Barbara J Dussey

Age 79, of Palm City, FL, passed away on March 18, 2019.

She will be sadly missed by all those who love her. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 1454 SW Mapp Rd. Palm City Fl., with committal immediately following at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019
