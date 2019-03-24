|
Barbara J Dussey
Age 79, of Palm City, FL, passed away on March 18, 2019.
She will be sadly missed by all those who love her. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 1454 SW Mapp Rd. Palm City Fl., with committal immediately following at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019