Barbara J. Gorman
Hobe Sound - Barbara J. Gorman (Heineman), 87, formerly of Emerson, NJ and Southampton, NY passed away at her home in Hobe Sound, FL with her family at her side on June 29th, 2019 .
Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY and began her nursing career after graduating high school from St. Cecilia High School, Englewood, NJ.
Barbara earned her degree in nursing and applied her training and natural talent at many hospitals, children's counseling settings and as a visiting nurse taking care of both the physical and mental needs of many patients. Barbara also had many talents including art and painting and she enjoyed antiquing, photography and family reunions.
Her infectious smile and disposition made her beloved by her husband, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years John J. Gorman, sons Robert of Nutley, NJ, Steven and his wife Denise Gorman of Venice, FL., John of Tampa, FL., daughters, Jeanne Rose and her husband Jerry Rose of Maine and Patricia Gorman and Gary Roderick of Hobe Sound, FL, four grandchildren, Emily Pedeville, Jessica Miller and husband Thomas, Kelly Sime and Cody Sime, and two great-grandchildren, Juniper and Fox Miller. She is also survived by two sisters, Joan of Southampton, NY and Constance of Delray Beach, FL.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Christopher Catholic Church 12001 SE Federal Hwy. Hobe Sound on Saturday July 6th at 11:00.
Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Jensen Beach will be private.
Published in the TC Palm on July 3, 2019