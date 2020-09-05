Barbara Jean Benson



Ocala - Barbara Jean Benson passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Cedar Cottage in Ocala, FL. Barbara was born on May 9. 1943 in Dayton, Ohio to Harry & Lorraine Cassano. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dan.



Barbara graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton. She worked in banking where she met Dan, her knight in shining armor. They moved to Stuart in 1976 where she launched a successful real estate career with Geisinger Realty. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and took pride in raising her family in both its church & school.



Barbara and Dan were devoted to one another for 47 years and enjoyed traveling, dining out, and raising children and dogs. Together they served as an inspiration for their children to both marriage and family. Everyone who knew Barbara was aware of her love for her children, grandchildren, God and opportunities to serve her community. She was a kind, generous and loving mother and wife who will be missed dearly. Barbara is remembered with love by her daughter, Anne (Frank) and son Jerry (Allison); grandchildren Emily, Christopher, Alex, Andrew and Nicky; sister Mary Frances (Vic) and brothers Jim (Pam) and Harry (Melinda) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Barbara's family wants to thank Maggie, Ryhan, Nicholas and all the staff at Cedar Cottage for the excellent care that they gave to Barbara (and Dan). They provided a lot of love, respect and dignity in her last years. Their outstanding dedication to quality care is greatly appreciated.



A funeral Mass/ Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stuart at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to The Treasure Coast Humane Society, (4100 SW Leighton Farms Ave. Palm City, FL 34990), The House of Hope, (2484 SE Bonita St. Stuart, FL 34997) or Compassion Outreach.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store