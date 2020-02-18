|
Barbara Jean Stewart
Fort Pierce - Barbara Jean Stewart, age 75, of Fort Pierce passed away February 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on September 30, 1944 in Fort Pierce to Thomas and Elizabeth Campbell. She has been a lifelong resident.
She enjoyed growing orchids and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Elbert Stewart; daughters; Dawn (Brian) Scannell and Lisa (Ty) Johns-Grose, and brother, Huie (Peggy) Campbell. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Savannah, Cody, Cheyenne and great-grandson, Cash.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10AM until service time at 12 noon at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020