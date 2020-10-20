1/1
Barbara Joan Gilroy
Barbara Joan Gilroy

Port St. Lucie - Barbara J. Gilroy, 79, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on October 17, 2020.

Barbara was born in Hawthorne, New Jersey on August 2, 1941.

Barbara was a teacher when she married William Gilroy in 1963. She quit teaching in 1967 to work with her husband. Barbara managed her husband's business interests in metropolitan New York and New Jersey until 1985, when they bought a golf business in Maine, which Barbara managed. Barbara and Bill moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 2005, coming from Palm City.

Survivors include; beloved husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Gilroy of Port Saint Lucie, FL and cousin, Dr. Martin (Molly) Forest of Mount Dora, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice; https://treasurehealth.org/292/Donate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
