Barbara Lorraine Emond
Port St. Lucie - Barbara Lorraine Riggott Emond, 88, passed from this earth on June 17, 2019 at Tradition Hospital in Port St Lucie, Florida.
Barbara was born on March 14, 1931 in Cromwell, CT to Merwin F. and Barbara (Krashan) Riggott, Sr.
Barbara graduated from Middletown High School class of 1948, and was a member of the Westfield Grange #50, Inc., in Middletown, CT. Barbara enjoyed cooking, as well as playing her accordion and organ.
She has lived in CT, NH, and most recently, Port St Lucie, FL.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald C. Emond, one son, Donald B. Emond and wife Alice, two grand-daughters, Jennifer Perham and husband, David, Cheryl Wasik and husband, Richard, four great- grandchildren, three siblings, Kenneth Riggott, Sr. and wife Nancy, Ruth Ann Downer, Merwin F. Riggott Jr., and wife Patricia, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date in Connecticut.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019