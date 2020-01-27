|
|
Barbara M. McNeil
Stuart - Barbara M. McNeil, 88, of Stuart, formerly of Branford, Ct., passed on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Born August 24th, 1931 in Salisbury, Ct., Barbara studied hairstyling and cosmetology after high school, working as a hairdresser and then owning multiple hair salons in Connecticut. In 1981 she ventured into real estate and was quite successful. Barbara was active in North Branford and Branford Congregational churches in Connecticut, as well as the Stuart Congregational Church in Florida. She and her husband enjoyed travel to foreign countries and she hosted foreign Yale students during their studies over the years.
After moving to Florida, Barbara continued her career in real estate, also finding the time to actively participate in golf, tennis, and bridge. Barbara's love for her family and friends was undeniable, as was her passion for giving to others.
Pre-deceased by her husband James McNeil, and son Kevin Brewer, she leaves behind a daughter Bambi-Linn Cernogorsky of Miami, Florida, her twin sister Rosabel Genito of Salisbury, Ct., a step-daughter Jeanne Williams of Stuart, Florida, three stepsons Jonathan, James, and Jeffrey McNeil, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held for family and close friends. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jesus House of Hope in Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020