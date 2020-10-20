1/1
Barbara Mae Alesi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mae Alesi

Palm City - Barbara Mae Alesi, (77), of Palm City, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 17, 2020. Barbara was a former resident of Canal Fulton, Ohio, before moving to Palm City with her husband Walter 48 years ago. She was a Charter member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palm City.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Steven Alesi, and granddaughter, Kelly Alesi. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Walter Alesi; daughter, Debra (Michael) Orsatti of Palm City, FL; daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Pfister, Ijamsville, MD; stepdaughter, Sandra (Larry) McLaughlan of Lisbon OH; stepson, Richard (Kelly) Alesi of Bluffton, SC; stepdaughter, Lynn (Robert) Caspe of Sudbury, MA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd, between 10-11:00 am at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, FL. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 am in the chapel followed by Entombment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The officiating minister will be Reverend Maryanne Kehlenbach of Living Faith Lutheran Church in Tradition, Florida. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel Palm City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved