Barbara Mae Alesi
Palm City - Barbara Mae Alesi, (77), of Palm City, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 17, 2020. Barbara was a former resident of Canal Fulton, Ohio, before moving to Palm City with her husband Walter 48 years ago. She was a Charter member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palm City.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Steven Alesi, and granddaughter, Kelly Alesi. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Walter Alesi; daughter, Debra (Michael) Orsatti of Palm City, FL; daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Pfister, Ijamsville, MD; stepdaughter, Sandra (Larry) McLaughlan of Lisbon OH; stepson, Richard (Kelly) Alesi of Bluffton, SC; stepdaughter, Lynn (Robert) Caspe of Sudbury, MA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd, between 10-11:00 am at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, FL. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 am in the chapel followed by Entombment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The officiating minister will be Reverend Maryanne Kehlenbach of Living Faith Lutheran Church in Tradition, Florida. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
