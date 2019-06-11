Services
Barbara Marie Ceglady

Barbara Marie Ceglady

Fort Pierce - Barbara Marie Ceglady, 76, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was of the Jehovah's Witness Faith. She was a beloved wife and mother and the best homemaker for 56 years.

She is survived by her Husband Victor Ceglady, Kimberly Ceglady of Fort Pierce and Heidi Dalmas of Melbourne.

Barbara never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew her.

Sleep in peace my love.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Florida.

www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from June 11 to June 12, 2019
