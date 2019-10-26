|
|
Barbara McDonnell
Vero Beach - Barbara A. McDonnell, 83, a thirty-year resident of Vero Beach, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Barbara leaves behind her six children and their families: Terry McDonnell-Ganley, Jean Sincerbox (David), Maureen Nicoletti (the late Anthony), Eileen McDonnell, William McDonnell (MaryBeth) and Barbara Kelnhofer (George). In addition to her children, she will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was the matriarch of a large and loving family. She lived a life exemplifying generosity and dedication to all those she held dear. The absence of her selfless nature will cause a great void in the lives of her family and friends.
Barbara was the devoted wife of the late William H. McDonnell. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church and a member at Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club. In recent years, Barbara spent more time in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to be closer to her family. She could easily boast never missing an important milestone in the lives of her family.
A few short years ago, Molloy College in collaboration with the McDonnell family, initiated the Barbara A. Mc Donnell Early Childhood Conference. This conference is a testament to Barbara's commitment to education and her unwavering love of children. This year's conference will take place on November 22, 2019 at the Madison Theatre in Rockville Centre, New York where she resided for thirty years raising her family.
Relatives and friends gathered in celebration of her life at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown, PA. Her internment took place privately in Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, NY.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to @ www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019