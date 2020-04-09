Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Moran Obituary
Barbara Moran

Port St. Lucie - Barbara Moran, age 87, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Detroit, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Dick Moran. Devoted mother of Diane, Patricia, and Roger. Step mother of Michael, Catherine, Timothy, Patricia, Dennis and John. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son Larry.

During her time at her chosen profession in Real Estate, Barbara was well recognized for her many achievements and awards. The Centurion Award as well as a 5 Million Dollar Producer and ranked in the Top 100 in Southern Florida are to name a few. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private Services are being entrusted to AYCOCK FUNERAL HOME in Port St. Lucie.

www.dignitymemo rial.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -