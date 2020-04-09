|
Barbara Moran
Port St. Lucie - Barbara Moran, age 87, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Detroit, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Dick Moran. Devoted mother of Diane, Patricia, and Roger. Step mother of Michael, Catherine, Timothy, Patricia, Dennis and John. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son Larry.
During her time at her chosen profession in Real Estate, Barbara was well recognized for her many achievements and awards. The Centurion Award as well as a 5 Million Dollar Producer and ranked in the Top 100 in Southern Florida are to name a few. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private Services are being entrusted to AYCOCK FUNERAL HOME in Port St. Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020