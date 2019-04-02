Resources
Barbara Nunnally Krumholz

Barbara Nunnally Krumholz Obituary
Barbara Nunnally Krumholz

Port St. Lucie, FL

Barbara Nunnally Krumholz, 85, of Smithtown, NY and Port St. Lucie, FL passed away on March 30, 2019. She is predeceased by husband Lawrence and daughter-in-law Margaret. She is the loving mother of Thomas of Smithtown, William (Maryclaire) of Smithtown, Nancy Bennett (Jeffrey) of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Diane Coleman (Lawrence) of Los Fresnos, TX; grandmother to 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Barbara was a respected member of her community, formerly president of the Smithtown FD Ladies Auxiliary. She was a beloved Girl Scout leader and a familiar face to a generation of schoolchildren as their caring bus driver for the Smithtown School District.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's RC Church in Smithtown, NY on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:45 am.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 2, 2019
