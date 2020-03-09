|
|
Barry E. Ramey
Vero Beach - Ramey, Barry E., 69, of Vero Beach, passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born in Huntingdon PA on February 2, 1951, to Eugene and Bernadine (Blair) Ramey and graduated from Central High School for Boys in Philadelphia. He was married to the late Gail Fryer for 20 years. He worked at Walmart in Vero Beach for more than 10 years. He is survived by his dad Louis Epstein; his daughters Dawn Ramey Beckford (Timoy) and Alison Ramey; his granddaughter Jaylyn Hegedus, all of Miami; and his sister Sharon Hann (Bob) of Rochester, NY. A memorial service will be held at Cox-Gifford Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, on March 14, with gathering at 10 am, service following at 11 am. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or to share a story may visit Barry's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020