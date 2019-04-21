|
Barry Greg Preville
Port St. Lucie, FL
On March 28, Chinese restaurants across Florida lost their most valued customer as Barry Greg Preville passed away at the age of 72. A character in every sense of the word, Barry was born on July 25, 1946 in New York, NY to Gerard and Wanda Preville, Barry's incorrigible sense of humor and boyish smile took him many places in the world, from New York to Turkey, then Connecticut and finally home to Florida. He was a proud veteran, having served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. A consummate salesman, Barry, or "B", could convince you to do just about anything. He is survived by his faithful wife Kathleen Sullivan as well as a baseball lineup of children including Beth Wurms, Katharine, Lauren, Christina, and Valerie Preville and stepchildren Michael Sullivan, Kelly Gomez, and Katie Taillon. Not to be forgotten are his grandchildren Jake Wurms, Brett and Adrianna Sullivan, Connor and Reilly Taillon, and Sophia, Allison and Emily Gomez. His friends are too many to list because anyone who met Barry felt an immediate connection. A military funeral will take place on Monday, April 29 at 11:30 at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barry's name to Molly's House at mollyshouse.org. We know that whatever golf course in the sky Barry is playing, he's there with a ridiculously over-iced coke in one hand and a "highly collectible" iron in the other. Enjoy the back nine until we see you again, B!
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019