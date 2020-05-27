|
|
Barry McClendon Rowles 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, died at home on Thursday, May 21st with his beloved wife and treasured Havanese pups by his side. In addition to Barbara Keays Rowles, his wife of 38 years, he leaves behind sons Kelly, Craig, and David; daughters-in-law Beth and Diane, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Barry was born in 1927 in the Iron Range of northern Minnesota, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Everett K. Rowles, and grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Roseberry B. Rowles. For the full obituary please go to https://www.strunkfuneralhome.com/obituary/barry-rowles
Published in the TC Palm from May 27 to May 28, 2020