|
|
Barry Wesley Norman Holm
Vero Beach, FL
Barry Wesley Norman Holm passed away on March 27, 2019. He was the son of Eldon Holm and Len Norman of Seattle, Washington. Barry was born on October 24, 1939 in Los Angeles, California.
Barry spent most of his childhood being raised in Seattle where his father was an engineer for The Boeing Company and his mother was a homemaker. From 1958 to 1960, Barry attended Everett Junior College in Everett, Washington where he majored in mechanical engineering. From 1961 to 1965, Barry served in the United States Air Force as an accounting and finance specialist. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force, he worked as an engineer's aide for a large aerospace contractor at Cape Kennedy in Florida through 1966.
Barry graduated from Florida State University in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in business management. While at FSU, he met Patricia Holzer who would become his wife. Also, Barry was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After graduating from FSU, Barry went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree (emphasis in Finance) from Florida Atlantic University in 1970. That same year, Barry was hired by Burger King Corporation in Miami as a senior financial analyst.
After two years at Burger King Corporation reviewing the financial statements of franchisees, Barry realized he was on the "wrong" side of the business and set out to become a Burger King franchisee. In 1972, Barry was introduced to William L. Patterson, Sr., an industrialist from Erie, Pennsylvania. It was William Patterson that saw great entrepreneurial potential in Barry that led to a partnership that still exists today between the Holm and Patterson families. This partnership serves as a landlord for 12 Burger King restaurant properties in the Treasure Coast area of Florida and owns and operates 10 Burger King restaurants in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Barry had a passion for airplanes. He earned a private pilots license from Flight Safety in Vero Beach, Florida and owned/flew several airplanes including a Piper Seneca III and a Piper Navajo Chieftain. Barry had a love for World War II airplanes and was an active member of the Valiant Air Command in Titusville, Florida where he flew a C-47. He purchased a VC-131 Convair that belonged to the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and had it restored so it could be displayed at air shows. This plane won awards for its restoration at Oshkosh and Sun and Fun.
Barry is survived by his wife, Patricia H. Holm of Vero Beach, Florida, his brother Stephen Holm of Lake Forest Park, Washington, his eldest son Mark Alan Holm and his wife Kelly and their son, Aidan of Vero Beach and youngest son Scott Christopher Holm and his wife Quan and their daughter Heather of Westlake Village, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Barry's name to the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 31, 2019