1/1
Bart B. Edgar Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bart B. Edgar Jr.

Stuart - Passed on August 9, 2020 at the age of 89 in Stuart Fl. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Barbara. His sons Jeff, Bart III, John and brother Don as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bart was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and a dedicated Eastern Airline employee for 44 years. He enjoyed playing golf, and a life long passion for airplanes and gardening. Always a great mechanic, he loved cars and could repair anything from cars to airplanes. There was never a repair man at his house - he did it all.

A devoted husband and father, he was loved and will be missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved