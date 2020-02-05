|
Basil E. Doran
Port Saint Lucie - Visitation for Basil will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City on Friday, February 14,2020 from 1 P.M. Until 3 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15th 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church 2490 SE Melaluca Blvd. Port Saint Lucie Fl., Friends will gather at the church from 10 A.M. until the time of the funeral Service at 11A.M. Committal services will immediatley follow the funeral at Forest Hills Memorial Park Palm City with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020