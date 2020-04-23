|
Benjamin Albert "Bert" Bittan, Jr., 91, peacefully passed away at home on April 19, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. Bert was born on September 26, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the son of Benjamin Albert Bittan, Sr. and Ruth Snyder Bittan. His family relocated to Stuart, Florida before moving to Fort Pierce where he spent most of his life in a town he loved.
As a youngster, Bert worked for Beanie Backus earning 50 cents per week. He would clean his art studio and help paint the backgrounds for posters that Beanie made advertising movies coming to the Sunrise Theatre. Years later, Bert found out that his father had given Beanie the money to pay Bert to "keep him off the streets." As a teen, Bert worked as an usher at the Sunrise Theatre.
Bert graduated from Fort Pierce High School in 1946 where he was the President of his senior class and quarterback of the 1946 undefeated Eagles football team and conference champions. He also played the clarinet in the high school band starting in the 3rd grade. Amazingly, during football season, in addition to playing quarterback, he would join the band for their halftime show in his football uniform. He was voted "Most Popular" and "Best-Looking" in his class during high school. Bert also played saxophone in a local jazz band, often playing at the Ocean Grill.
In 1950, he received both his undergraduate and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Florida as well as his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves. He served in a reserve unit for 13 years and attained the rank of Major. Very early in his legal career, Bert was appointed by the Governor of Florida as the St. Lucie County Attorney making him the youngest prosecuting attorney in the state of Florida at the age of 21. While he was a prosecuting attorney for 20 years, he also maintained a private practice. Bert practiced law for 46 years in Fort Pierce with the law offices of Willes & Bittan, Willes, Bittan & Griffin, Willes, Bittan & Willes and finally as a sole practitioner.
Bert loved his community, which he served with enthusiasm, skill, integrity and devotion. He was president of the following organizations: Indian River Area Mental Health Association, University of Florida Alumni Club, Fort Pierce Chapter, St. Lucie County Bar Association, Fort Pierce Kiwanis Club and Lt. Governor of Division 13 of Kiwanis International. He was a 32° Mason. He was also a supporter of the local Boy Scouts and was philanthropic with many other organizations.
Bert was a former member of Indian River Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, and most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach.
He was an avid collector of old bottles, which brought him community notoriety. He also enjoyed collecting rare coins and stamps. For many years, Bert enjoyed playing in his regular card game with a group of local judges and attorneys, which he affectionately called his "prayer group." Bert was very competitive whether shooting pool, playing gin rummy or ping-pong.
Bert was the life of the party, had a great sense of humor and always had an engaging story to tell. He lived an extremely active life engaging in exercise before it was popular. He loved to work in the yard and found it relaxing pulling weeds. Watching sports was a passion of his and he especially loved cheering on his Florida Gators.
Upon his retirement from the practice of law in 1996, Bert continued his community involvement by volunteering at the Ft. Pierce Manatee Center and Visitor Center. However, the most remarkable part of his retirement was the role he played together with a group of dedicated Fort Pierce residents in the transformation of the long idle Sunrise movie theater into the historically restored, 1200 seat Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Fort Pierce.
Bert met the love of his life, Marilyn Knowles Bittan, at First Christian Church. His love and devotion to his wife and family have been a wonderful example to all he knew. After retirement, he and Marilyn spent their summers in Beech Mountain, North Carolina where they enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with friends as active members of the Beech Mountain Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years whose love and support remained constant. Even as his memory faded, Bert continued to show his love and affection and never stopped telling Marilyn how much he loved her. This was a true testament of his eternal love. Bert is also survived by his son, Benjamin Albert Bittan, III of Asheville, NC, his daughters Rhonda Bittan Horowitz (Michael Horowitz) of Vero Beach, FL and Mari Beth Bittan (Roberto Cannarella) of New York, NY, and grandchildren, Rachel and Hannah Horowitz and Alexa Sofia and Luca Benjamin Cannarella.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for Bert's primary caregiver, Megan Harvey, as well as Jill Strollo and Tiffany Howden.
Due to the present circumstances, plans for a gathering to honor his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of IRC at 2300 5th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or Indian River Presbyterian Church at 2499 Virginia Avenue, Ft. Pierce, FL 34982.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020