Benjamin J. Howard
Port St. Lucie - Ben Howard was taken from us too soon on February 19, 2020. Ben was a gentle soul who loved life and all of its people. He was an accomplished, self-taught musician who loved playing the guitar with his friends and, as a true Dead Head, he worshipped and loved The Grateful Dead and their music.
Ben was also an avid sports fan and particularly those teams from his hometown- Boston. He could quote chapter and verse about any player, from any team, going back decades.
Ben also loved all things living with a particular fondness for dogs.
Ben's departure will leave a gaping hole in the hearts of all that knew him.
Ben is survived by his parents, Allan & Mary Howard of Port St Lucie; his sister Amy Schwartzkopf and her husband Brian along with 2 beautiful nieces Eva and Ainsley from Reading Ma; In addition Uncle Craig Howard and Aunt Patty Markowitz from Orlando, as well as Uncles and Aunts Tony & Shirley Cimorelli, John Silveria & Lorna; Elizabeth Bremmer, and many, many cousins from both Massachusetts and Florida.
Calling hours will be Monday February 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Pkwy, Port St Lucie, FL 34987. (772) 618-2336
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Port St Lucie: (https://www.hsslc.org/)
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020