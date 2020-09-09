Benjamin S. Coraggio
Benjamin S. Coraggio, 91, of Forks Township, PA, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ and Palm City, FL, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in County Meadows, Forks Township.
Born February 28, 1929, in Bloomfield, NJ, he was a son of the late Peter and Celia Coraggio. He and his wife, Dorothy Coraggio, would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on September 27, 2020. Benjamin attended Newark College of Engineering.
He served with the US Army during the Korean War.
Benjamin retired as a mechanical engineer from ITT Avionics, Nutley, NJ.
He enjoyed tennis, bowling, dancing, playing the organ, performing magic and spending time outdoors. He had been a volunteer at Martin Memorial Medical Center, Stuart, FL.
Benjamin was formerly an active member of Palm City Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Dorothy, two daughters, Audrey Cleary and her husband Joe, of West Creek, NJ and Nancy Schreefer and husband Kurt, of Bethlehem: a sister, Violet Sestilio, of Toms River, NJ; five grandchildren, Allison Espino and husband Joel, Kyle Schreefer and his wife Katrina, Kristin Ortiz and her husband Frank, Kathleen Schreefer & her husband Ben McClelland and Keri Schreefer and her fiancé Andrew Malachowski; a great-granddaughter, Keira and a great-grandson, Grayson. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, PA. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or www.alz.org