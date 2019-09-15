Services
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
8640 ROSE AVE
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 942-4246
Bennie W. Gloster Jr.


1936 - 2019
Bennie W. Gloster Jr. Obituary
Bennie W. Gloster, Jr.

Douglasville, GA - Mr. Bennie W. Gloster, Jr. of Douglasville, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Tranquility Hospice in Austell, GA. A long-term resident of Ft. Pierce, FL., he was born on January 27, 1936 in Quitman, GA to the late Bennie W. Gloster, Sr, and the late Rubye Humphrey Gloster.

Preceding him in death are his first loving wife, Catherine P. Gloster; his second wife, Mary Gloster; his son, Dr. Kent R. Gloster; and his parents, Rubye and Bennie Gloster, Sr.

Bennie is survived by his children, Glenn (Julienne) Gloster of Stone Mountain, GA, and Jennifer (James) Tyson, of Douglasville, GA; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gloster, widow of the late Dr. Kent Gloster, of Orange Park, FL; his grandchildren, Joshua Gloster, Aaryn Gloster, Christa Gloster, Matthew Gloster, Thalia Tyson, and Tamryn Tyson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will occur at Rosehaven Cemetery.

Those who wish to express condolences or view full obituary may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019
