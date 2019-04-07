|
|
MSgt (Ret) Bernard H. "Bernie" Malone
Stuart, FL
MSgt (Ret) Bernard H. "Bernie" Malone, 86 of Stuart Florida peacefully passed away at home on July 16, 2018.
Born on December 25, 1931 in the Bronx, New York to Margaret (nee McEntee) and Michael Malone, Bernie attended Cardinal Hayes High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1949, and retired in 1970. His assignments as a weather observer, chaplain's assistant, and recruiter took him and his family across the country and twice to England. After his Air Force service, Bernie worked for Hardees and McDonalds in management and leadership positions. In 1987 he moved to Stuart, Florida where for over thirty years he excelled in leading community organizations, including Stuart Main Street, the Stuart Air Show, Stuart's Housing Authority, Martin County Tourism, and as a co-founder of the Stuart Green Market.
Bernie was devoted to his large family and many friends, and is survived by his beloved sister, Mrs. Mary Novelli, of Scarsdale, NY; and his children, COL-Ret Eileen Malone, USA (COL-Ret Dale Brown, USA), Michael Malone (Nina Malone), Peter Malone, Patricia Polatchek, Vincent Malone (Eileen Riley), and Mary Kate Malone; grandchildren, Molly Malone (Garrett Curran), Monica Munn (Ryan Kesapyan), 1Lt Lillian Polatchek USMC, Myles Malone, Mallory Malone, and Victoria Hewitt; his many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends in the USA, Ireland and England. One of Bernie's greatest joys was traveling up the Eastern Seaboard and across the Pond to visit everyone each year. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Thomas, Francis, Eugene, Daniel; wife Monica Tess Malone Davey (McKie), a stillborn son, and grandson Eric. His oldest brother, John Malone of Satellite Beach, FL passed away in January 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel at 2:30 pm on Thursday, April 11th, 2019, with interment immediately following at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Air Force Aid Society at https://www.afas.org/ways-to-give/ or 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019