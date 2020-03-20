|
Bernard J. Gowen
Ft. Pierce - "Bernie" Gowen passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at Lawnwood Medical Center, Ft. Pierce Fla.
He was the loving husband of Darlene Gowen of Ft. Pierce, Fla.
Bernie grew up in Norfolk, MA son of the late Elmer and Claire Gowen and attended both Norfolk and Wrentham schools. You could always find him on the streets, in the open fields, and backyards of Norfolk playing in a pick-up game of hockey, football or his life long passion - Baseball.
Later moving to North Attleboro, he enlisted in The US Marine Corp. in 1968, served in VietNam, returning home in 1971, where he worked for the No. Attleboro Park Department for many years until relocating to Florida making Ft. Pierce his "forever" home.
He was a member of Laborer's International Union Local #767 and #1652.
Retired from St. Lucie Nuclear PowerPlant. A proud member of VFW and The American Legion Jensen Beach, Florida.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, talking politics, sports of all kinds - especially
Baseball, reminiscing about life and places, and of most - his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Bernie is survived by his children; Rodney Miller of Ft. Pierce, Robbie Stanford of Ft. Pierce, Josh Stanford and his wife Laura of Victoria, British Columbia, Allison and her husband Mike Dupras, of Attleboro, and Dayna and her husband Brandon Gonzalez, of Stuart, Fla. Grandchildren; Cheyenne and R.J. Miller of Ft. Pierce Fla. Emily, Justin, Amy & Carson Stanford of Victoria,B.C. Canada. Mateo and Kailey Gonzalez of Stuart, Fla.
He leaves his five Sisters; Marie Donlevey and Joanne Negus of Sebastian
Fla. Linda Gowen, and Barbara Campbell of Attleboro.
Patricia Dolan of No. Attleboro and many nieces and nephews and many friends, past and present.
Services will be at a later date, at which notice will be posted on Bernie's Facebook Page.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020