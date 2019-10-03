Resources
- - Bernard "Bernie" Liebermann, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Liebermann (Kliegman), sister, Alfreda Lieberman of Pillsboro, NC and brother Tim, sister in-law Anne Lieberman of Gordon, Nebraska, his daughters, Carri Levitt of Rockaway, NJ, Frances Phister and husband William of Lake Worth Florida.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan, Cody and Michael Sternlicht, Rebecca, Rachel and Robert Phister and 6 great grandchildren, Gabriella, Corey, Reya, Tyler, Myka Sternlicht and Bentley Phister.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 3, 2019
