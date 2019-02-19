|
|
Bernard Grady Picos, Jr.
Fort Pierce, FL
Bernie Picos, 67, died February 15, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Picos was born in Worth County, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce.
He loved to fish and sit on his back porch listening to music.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Picos of Fort Pierce, FL; daughter, Cindy Picos & fiance, Chip Walicki of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Benjamin Picos of Fort Pierce, FL; sisters, Bridget & Chris Heierman of Fort Pierce, FL and Linda Dummitt of Georgia; step-sister, Debbie (Jeff) Labigang of Fort Pierce, FL; 2 grandchildren, Billy Hall, Jr. and Jessica Hall.
Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a service to follow at 2:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 19, 2019