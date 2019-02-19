Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Memorial Park
Bernard Grady Picos, Jr.

Fort Pierce, FL

Bernie Picos, 67, died February 15, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Picos was born in Worth County, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce.

He loved to fish and sit on his back porch listening to music.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Picos of Fort Pierce, FL; daughter, Cindy Picos & fiance, Chip Walicki of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Benjamin Picos of Fort Pierce, FL; sisters, Bridget & Chris Heierman of Fort Pierce, FL and Linda Dummitt of Georgia; step-sister, Debbie (Jeff) Labigang of Fort Pierce, FL; 2 grandchildren, Billy Hall, Jr. and Jessica Hall.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM with a service to follow at 2:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 19, 2019
