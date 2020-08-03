1/
Bernice Carlock
Bernice Carlock

Jensen Beach - Bernice Carlock, 84, of Jensen Beach passed away July 26, 2020 at Palm City Nursing. Bernice Claire Kerekes was born March 8, 1936 to Alex and Lola Kerekes of Cleveland, Ohio. She worked in a clerical position at NACA (precursor to NASA). Bernice moved to Florida where she met Daniel E. Carlock. Bernice and Daniel married on March 29, 1958. After their four children grew, Bernice became store manager of Lingerie Boutique in Stuart. She was a member and former secretary of the Treasure Coast Exotic Bird Club. Bernice is survived by her husband Daniel; children Daniel Jr., of Corona del Mar, Calif.; Floyd, of Pembroke Pines; Michael, of Orlando; and Lisa, of Stuart; and grandchildren Kevin and Kaylin. Friends may call at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Hwy. Stuart, Thursday, Aug 6th from 5-7 p.m. for the viewing. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Martin de Porres Church, 2555 NE Savannah Road, Jensen Beach Friday, Aug 7th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to DogsAndCatsForever.com/donate/ ( a no-kill shelter) or alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
