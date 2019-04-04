Services
St Mark Missionary Baptist
921 Orange Ave
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
Ft. Pierce, FL
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
Ft. Pierce, FL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
Ft. Pierce, FL
Bernice Katherine Young Obituary
Bernice Katherine Young, 93 of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed peacefully on March 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Annie Marie Johnson and granddaughter Cassandra Johnson both of Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Viewing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3-6 pm and a wake service from 6-7 pm at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Ft. Pierce, Florida. A Home Going Service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am also at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019
