Bernice Rosmarin
Bernice Rosmarin

Port St. Lucie - Bernice Rosmarin of Port St. Lucie, FL and formerly of Edison and Woodbridge, NJ, died peacefully at age 90 on September 14, 2020, after living a full and rewarding life. Bernice was a one of the founding members and principals of Temple Emanu-El of Edison. She was also an accomplished and pioneering business-woman who loved the politics of the travel industry and was proud to be elected to Senior Vice President of the American Society of Travel Agents. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Marvin in 2009. She leaves her children, Marcie (Anthony), Alan (Ada), and Steven; grandchildren, Amara, Josh (Amy), Charlie, Maya, and Talia; and great-grandchildren, David and Michael. Funeral arrangements will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the charity of your choice to honor the memory of Bernice. Arrangements under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, Fords, NJ ~ memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
September 15, 2020
It was a privilege working with your family at Edison Travel. I’ve always kept your parents in my prayers. I hope the loss of your mom is softened by the fact that they are together again. Your mother adored you Steven... God bless you.
Best Regards,
Thomas
Thomas John
Coworker
