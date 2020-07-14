Berta Rogelia Lam Hom



(September 15, 1932 - July 10, 2020)



Born in Havana, Cuba, she was the third of six children. She was the daughter of the late Ernestina Llorente Lam and Antonio Lam, and mother of the late Mario Arsenio Diez(Lisa). She is survived by her younger son Ernesto Diez, grandsons Michael and Mario Diez, and her loving siblings, Noemi Freedman, Antonio Lam (Graciela), Lilia I. Peña(Pedro), Ernestina C. Lam, Gladys P. Chiong(Ramon), and her legal husband Chong Hom.



She was loved by her nieces and nephews to include, Lisbet Smith, Antonio Lam, Jr., Marina and Anthony Freedman, Liliana and Pedro J. Peña, Diana and Ramon A. Chiong, and adopted nephew Armando Lok.



She attended the University of Havana in Cuba. Fleeing from the communist regime, she came to the U.S. and successfully raised a family, worked at Chase Manhattan Headquarters in New York, and later devoted herself to teaching young children at James Madison Elementary School in New Jersey, where she also served as foster mother to several.



She will be remembered most for being a selfless and devoted mother to her two sons and grandsons. Her love and generosity for them was limitless. She was a humorous, spicy, quick-witted woman who made those around her laugh. She was gifted with artistic talent which included painting, drawing, playing piano, guitar, knitting and crocheting. She loved flowers, and had an amazing green thumb. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She lived life to its fullest, despite her progressive ailments, always with a positive attitude.



She will be missed by all who loved her, but she is now at peace and to reunite with her son in the heavens. She will forever live in our hearts.









