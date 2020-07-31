Bertha "Bobbie" Heyer



Heyer, Bertha "Bobbie", age 86 of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Paramus, New Jersey, Brooklyn, New York and London, England passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020. She was married for sixty amazing years to the love of her life Stanley, who predeceased her in 2017. She was a loving and proud mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was the former owner of Faith's Hair World, in Washington Twsp., NJ. She served on the Paramus PTA and Community School. She was involved in many charitable organizations, including the Boca Pointe Pap Corp for cancer research, where she was Treasurer for 17 years. She loved Mahjong and family cruising.



Bobbie is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law Mark and Nina Heyer of Vero Beach, Florida and devoted daughter and son-in-law Faith and John Krawczyk of Lake Worth, Florida and six adoring grandchildren: Phillip Heyer and his wife Samantha of Denver, Colorado, Brittany, Alexandra and Remi Heyer of Vero Beach, Florida and Alexis and Ashley Krawczyk of Lake Worth, Florida. She was dearly loved and will be in our hearts forever.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Star of David Memorial Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, Florida.



Donations in Bobbie's memory may be made to the Boca Pointe Pap Corps.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store