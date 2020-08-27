Bertram "Bud" Sweeney
Bertram "Bud" Sweeney, 84, passed away at his home in Jensen Beach, Florida on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Bud was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 11, 1936 to Bertram and Adelaide (Wolfsmith) Sweeney. After graduating high school, Bud served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Completing his service in 1957, he began work at Illinois Bell. That same year, he met the love of his life, Marjorie Kasner. They married in Chicago in 1959 and started a family. In 1970, Bud transferred from Illinois Bell to Southern Bell in Stuart, Florida where he and Marjorie raised their 3 daughters. In 1988 Bud retired from AT&T. Bud loved NASCAR, sport fishing and annual trips to the Bahamas with his fishing buddies. He had a natural talent for auto and marine engines and electrical work. He could fix anything, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and helping others. Bud and Marjorie loved to travel and together they saw the world. Bud is predeceased by his father and mother, and sisters, Mary Jeanne, Catherine, and Geraldine. Bud leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Marjorie Sweeney, daughters, Donna Shurr (Randy), Kathy O'Hanna, Lauryn Logsdon Sweeney, grandchildren, Racquel O'Hanna, Kelsey Logsdon, Haley O'Hanna, Anson Shurr, Tessa Shurr, and many nieces and nephews. Bud will be missed greatly and his life will be celebrated with a private family gathering. Memorial donations in memory of Bud can be made to Florida Oceanographic Society at floridaocean.org
.