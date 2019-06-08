|
|
Beth Duree Hall
Port St. Lucie - Beth D. Hall, age 76, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Wellington, FL., passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2019.
Beth was born November 5, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Arthur and Helen Whitney.
Beth was the wife of Tru Hall whom she married in August 1976 in Washington, DC. After 5 years of dating, the two realized that they were partners for life and spent the next 42 plus years growing their love and faith.
Beth is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Tru Hall of Port St. Lucie, FL; Hugh Maroney, son of Scottsdale, AZ; Paige Sledge daughter of Omaha, NE; sisters Dian Ong of Fairfield , IA and Sandi Blease of Cedar Rapids, IA; brother Rick Whitney of Cedar Rapids, IA; 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Beth was a graduate of New York State University, Albany.
Beth's degree was in financing and she worked at several banks before discovering her passion for substitute teaching of elementary age students. She thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to have a positive impact on the learning and growth experience of the students she taught.
A member of the St. Lucie Catholic Church, Beth served as an altar server and coordinator of the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.
Her participation in the Council of Catholic Women at the parishes she attended was a highlight of her life. Partnering with her fellow sisters in implementing successful efforts that raised funds for assisting those in need was a rewarding experience for her.
During the years, Beth developed a strong interest in water painting and took classes to improve her skill. With her husband and family, she loved to vacation in Hawaii, St. Marten and any place that was warm, but not real humid. A high point in Beth's life was when she became an altar server. Beth became an ardent reader of the bible and other catholic material that increased her faith and prepared her for the journey that angels take.
Beth treasured the many friends and relationships that she nurtured with the people that she met while living in 12 homes in various states.
Though not the tallest in any group, Beth demonstrated a bigger than life heart by her sincere and genuine affection for all, and will be missed by her family and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, Beth's family asked that memorial donations be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice.
A Visitation with a Vigil will be Monday June 10, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, PSL and a Mass will be Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11am at the St. Lucie Catholic Church, 425 SW Irving St., PSL.
Published in the TC Palm on June 8, 2019