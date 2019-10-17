|
|
Betsy S. Haddock
Fort Pierce - Living her best life, Betsy S. Haddock, age 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep while visiting family in Massachusetts on September 18, 2019.
Betsy is survived by her husband, David Damon; daughter Kimberly Brady (Bill); grandchildren Addison and Trey Brady; step-daughter Linda Sampson (Paul); grandchildren Adam Sampson (Jessica), Sean Sampson (Bess); 2 great-grandchildren Natalie and Nathan; brother John Haddock and sister Sherry Haddock Collins. Betsy is preceded in death by her parents Wayne & Betty Haddock, her brother Robert Haddock and sister Jean Haddock.
Betsy had a true zest for life and never knew a stranger. Everyone loved her purple spiked hair! She was very passionate about her community and loved making a difference in Fort Pierce. Betsy worked for the City of Fort Pierce and was involved in the neighborhood beautification program to which she made such a huge impact in the community. Betsy was instrumental in bringing the Farmers Market into Fort Pierce as well as getting shade for the bands that play every Saturday. David and Betsy could be found sitting under the tree every Saturday listening to their favorite bands. Betsy was a true fan of Fort Pierce.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Nov. 2nd from 3-6 PM at the Elks Lodge in Fort Pierce located at 605 S 5th St. Please join us and share your memories of how you knew Betsy.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019