Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Larson Obituary
Betty Ann Larson

Vero Beach - Betty Ann Larson, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, died on November 6, 2019.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio and moved to Vero Beach in 1961. She worked as a music and art teacher in various Indian River County schools and then as a realtor for Laura B. Hancock of Vero Beach, Inc. She was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church of Vero Beach.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 2008. Survivors include daughter, Sharen, and her husband Jonathan, son, John, and four grandchildren: Whitney, Shelby, Nathan and Chloe.

Visitation will be held at Cox-Gifford Seawinds, Vero Beach, on Wednesday, November 13, from 6-8pm. Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Vero Beach, on Thursday, November 14, at 2pm.

The family thanks all the staff at Grace Rehab for their loving care and also the staff of VNA Hospice who participated in Betty's care.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1150 41st Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -