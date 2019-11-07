|
Betty Ann Larson
Vero Beach - Betty Ann Larson, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, died on November 6, 2019.
She was born in Youngstown, Ohio and moved to Vero Beach in 1961. She worked as a music and art teacher in various Indian River County schools and then as a realtor for Laura B. Hancock of Vero Beach, Inc. She was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church of Vero Beach.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 2008. Survivors include daughter, Sharen, and her husband Jonathan, son, John, and four grandchildren: Whitney, Shelby, Nathan and Chloe.
Visitation will be held at Cox-Gifford Seawinds, Vero Beach, on Wednesday, November 13, from 6-8pm. Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Vero Beach, on Thursday, November 14, at 2pm.
The family thanks all the staff at Grace Rehab for their loving care and also the staff of VNA Hospice who participated in Betty's care.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1150 41st Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019