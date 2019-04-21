Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Alpha Ministries Freedom Ranch
11655 Hwy 441 SE
Okeechobee, FL
Betty Ann Sanford Obituary
Betty Ann Sanford

Age 82, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on April 17, 2019. Memorial Contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. www.treasurehealth.org

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Alpha Ministries Freedom Ranch, 11655 Hwy 441 SE, Okeechobee, FL 34974. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019
