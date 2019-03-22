|
|
Notice of Services
Betty Fultz McRae Pratt
5/24/1932 - 7/27/2017
Family and friends of Betty, after almost two years we have finally been granted permission to fulfill her wishes. Please join us in person or thoughts as we place her to rest with her family at Oslo Cemetery, 305 Old Dixie HWY SW, Vero Beach, Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00 pm.
Special thanks to I.R. Historical Society and the I.R.
County Commissioners for securing this Historical
Cemetery of early settlers of Indian River County
and their descendants.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 22, 2019