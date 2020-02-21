|
Betty Jean "BJ" Summerlin
Fort Pierce - Beloved Mother, Granny, Aunt and Friend, Betty Jean "BJ" Summerlin, 89, born February 05, 1931, a native of Fort Pierce, FL passed at home surround by loved ones on February 10th, 2020, under the care of Treasure Coast Hospice. Survivors included her granddaughter's Brandee Summerlin of Fort Pierce, FL and Shannon Summerlin of Murrells Inlet, SC, her 6 great-grandchildren, best friend Margaret Summerlin, extended family and friends. Proceeded in death by Joseph Archie Summerlin Sr. and son Joseph "Jay" Archie Summerlin Jr.
She helped establish Archie's Seabreeze with name sack and husband Archie Summerlin whose motto was No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem. BJ loved to dance, play cards, laugh and have fun with her many friends and family. She wanted all her friends to know she loved them and thanked them for all the good times. She was thankful for all the kindness and help that the Summerlin family had shown her over the years. Her loves were her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children.
We love you Granny and we will miss you terribly until we meet again.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Treasure Coast Hospice in her memory.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020