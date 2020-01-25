|
Betty L. King
Fort Pierce - Betty L King, age 95, died January 22nd, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was born in Harrisburg, IL and lived in Fort Pierce, Florida. Betty graduated from Ohio State University in December of 1948 with a Bachelor Degree in Home Economics. Majoring in Dietetics, she completed American Dietetic Association Post Graduate Course at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Betty was a member of the American Dietetic Association for over 58 years, as well as the American Birding Association, Basil L King Scholarship Foundation, and the Hibiscus Park & Neighborhood Association. She was an avid collector of Early American Cooking Equipment and Active Birder for over 48 years - Life list 2,600 Birds. Betty is survived by her sons, Charles R. King (wife Connie) and David P. King (wife Charlene); her grandchildren, Christopher King, Chelsea King, Melissa King, Brian King, and Preston Meehan King; and her nieces, Dana Bagwell and Gail Bagwell. Betty was preceded in death by spouse Basil L. King, twin sister Bonnie J. Bagwell, son Basil Lee King, and great-grandson Logan Boyer.
Aycock Funeral Home - Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 North US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL will be handling arrangements.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020