1/1
Beverly Florence Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Florence Anderson

Beverly Florence Anderson, age 99, passed away on November 24, 2020 She was born November 8, 1921, in Moline, Illinois, to Swan and Florence Hanson. She worked at Montgomery Elevator Co. where she met her husband, Dean Anderson, and they were married in 1941. They resided in Rock Island, IL, until 1982. She permanently moved to Stuart, FL, in 1984, where she resided until her passing in 2020.

Beverly is survived by two sons, Gary Anderson of Stuart, FL/Frederic, Wisconsin and Kirk Anderson of Batavia, IL. Beverly was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one grandson.

Beverly will be cremated and Interment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation of America, Stuart, Florida.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved