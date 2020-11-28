Beverly Florence Anderson



Beverly Florence Anderson, age 99, passed away on November 24, 2020 She was born November 8, 1921, in Moline, Illinois, to Swan and Florence Hanson. She worked at Montgomery Elevator Co. where she met her husband, Dean Anderson, and they were married in 1941. They resided in Rock Island, IL, until 1982. She permanently moved to Stuart, FL, in 1984, where she resided until her passing in 2020.



Beverly is survived by two sons, Gary Anderson of Stuart, FL/Frederic, Wisconsin and Kirk Anderson of Batavia, IL. Beverly was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one grandson.



Beverly will be cremated and Interment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation of America, Stuart, Florida.









