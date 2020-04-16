Resources
Beverly (Sloan) Hill

Beverly (Sloan) Hill Obituary
Beverly (Sloan) Hill

Ridgefield - Beverly (Sloan) Hill, 92, wife of the late Marvin L. Hill, died on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Mrs. Hill was born in Paducah, Kentucky. She attended Kentucky schools and college where she met her husband to be. Shortly after their marriage, Beverly and Marvin relocated to St. Louis, Missouri where they resided for thirty-five years prior to moving to Vero Beach, Florida upon her husband's retirement.

Mrs. Hill has been a resident of Ridgefield for the past two and one-half years. She was a passionate sports fan, particularly of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

She is survived by two daughters, Marla Hill and her husband Rick Rodamar of Ridgefield and Lynda Hill of Arlington, VA, and three grandchildren, Alexander Hill, Jack Rodamar and Maud Rodamar. Services will be private.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
