Beverly Pearsall Paul
Stuart - Beverly Pearsall Paul, 79 of Stuart, Fl went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, NC and raised in Rocky Point, NC with his parents Beverly A. Paul and Mary Clara Paul. He was a veteran in the Unites States Coast Guard. Beverly was a graduate of East Carolina University and earned his Masters Degree from Harvard University. Beverly was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Stuart. He leaves behind his wife, Ann Paul of Stuart, FL; daughter, Christina Geiger and husband Sean of Gainesville, FL; brothers: David Paul of Rocky Point, NC, Wilson Paul and his wife Linda of Rocky Point, NC; stepsons: Kurt Dix of Port St. Lucie, FL, James Dix and his wife Cathy of Delray Beach, FL, Carl Dix of Alabama; 2 grandchildren Trevor Dix of Delray Beach, FL and Ashley Dix of Green Acres, FL. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 NW Federal Hwy Stuart, FL 34994 at 11:30am, Services will begin at 12:00pm, followed by burial at Fernhill Memorial Gardens,1501 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 at 2pm. To read the full obituary please go to www.allcounty.com - arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast ChapelBeverly Pearsall PaulStuartwww.allcounty.com








Published in TC Palm from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
